Wind tops 100mph in Colorado’s Mountains, semi blows over on I-70

DENVER — Shortly before 7pm Tuesday the wind over Berthoud Pass topped 101mph, a high wind warning is in place for sections of the mountains through 10am Wednesday.

The wind was so strong in Georgetown it blew over a semi traveling west.

CLOSED #I70West MM 228 Georgetown b/c rolled over semi;Traffic getting by in chain up area;Expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 31, 2018

That semi remaining on its side past 9pm, traffic able to safely use the chain-up lanes to get around the semi and emergency crews for a minimal travel impact. However, light high profile vehicles are not allowed on the higher sections of I-70, Hwy 40, or US 6.

Here are some peak wind gusts that topped the list for Tuesday evening.

The wind in the metro area had been strongest near Boulder throughout the evening, and the wind will continue overnight through Wednesday.

Here’s the hourly wind forecast for the Boulder area. This is wind speed, or the constant flow of wind, the wind gusts may double these numbers occasionally.

The wind will be changing directions in the afternoon Wednesday ushering in the colder change and the chance of freezing drizzle and snow by late Wednesday through Thursday morning.