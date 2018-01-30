T-shirts honor fallen sheriff’s deputies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Colo. -- A northern Colorado graphics company is making memorial T-shirts to raise money for the families of fallen Adams County sheriff's deputy Heath Gumm and fallen Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zackari Parrish.

The Huston Graphics and Printing shirts are personalized.

Gumm's shirt has the thin blue line on the sleeve with his nickname, "Gummball." His badge is on the front and the fallen hero license plate is on the back with his initials.

The shirt for Parrish has his badge number on the front and initials on the back.

"It's a way to show these families that people across our state and people across the country really care," said Luke Burton with Huston Graphics and Printing. "I think they are proud to wear this. I am proud to print it."

The company is taking orders through Sunday. The shirts are $25 apiece.