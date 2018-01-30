Snow chances slide back into the forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cold front will sag south into northeast Colorado late on Wednesday. Snow will develop along the front in the northern Colorado mountains and across the northeast plains.

In this corridor accumulation will range from 1 to 4 inches.

Denver will be on the southern edge of that snow which is expected to arrive very late Wednesday and last into early Thursday.

Accumulation in the city will be light with around a half inch possible. The farther south of downtown you travel the less likely you are to see snow.

Another storm will bring more snow from late Saturday into Sunday.

The set up will be very similar to the Wednesday storm with higher chances for snow to the north and east of Denver and much less south. Of course, we need to watch the storm track closely because if it shifts slightly south Denver is now in for more snow.

