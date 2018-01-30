Trains back in service after smoke at DIA security checkpoint forced shutdown

DENVER — Trains are back up and running after being temporarily stopped at Denver International Airport on Tuesday evening when firefighters responded to smoke in the south TSA lanes.

Shortly following the closure, the bridges and select checkpoints reopened.

The airport said that it was not an active emergency but that they stopped the trains as a precaution.

By roughly 5:45 p.m., officials with the airport gave the all-clear and said the situation was not a danger to the public; however, the south TSA checkpoint remained closed for further investigation.

North and A bridge checkpoints were also reopened.

Trains are resuming service, north and A bridge TSA checkpoints are open. South TSA checkpoint is closed for the fire investigation. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 31, 2018

Video from the scene showed TSA agents blocking the escalators at one of the train stations.

There were no injuries.

Scene right now at Denver Airport pic.twitter.com/sXCrsJWinw — Mouyyad Abdulhadi (@MouyyadA) January 31, 2018

This story is developing. We have calls into the airport to find out more information and have a crew headed to the scene.