Politico names Colorado fifth strongest state in the union

DENVER – Colorado is one of the strongest states in the country, according to the website Politico.

The political website released its quasi-annual rankings of the states on Tuesday, ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Colorado came in at No. 5 on the list, which ranks states based on a number of criteria including unemployment rate, wellbeing, life expectancy, high school graduates, and student test scores.

Colorado ranks high in wellbeing, low unemployment rate, and annual per capita income in the list.

New Hampshire topped the list for the fourth straight year followed by Minnesota, Vermont, and Utah.

Colorado’s neighbor to the north, Wyoming, also made the top 10 coming in at No. 8.

At the bottom of the list was Louisiana along with several other southern states such as Mississippi, Arkansas, and Alabama.