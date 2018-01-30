15-year-old girl goes missing after being dropped off at Greeley school

GREELEY, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing after not being seen since being dropped off for school on Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

Haylee Castleberry was last seen about 8:40 a.m. on Monday when she was dropped off by her mother at Northridge High School.

Police said the mother watched Castleberry enter the school, but the girl did not attend any classes during the day. She was not at the usual pickup spot after school ended.

Castleberry does not have a history of running away, police said.

She is described as white, 5-foot-6 and 110 pounds with green eyes, long black/brown hair, and pierced ears and belly button.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with white design, black leggings, black knee-high boots and a choker necklace.

Anyone with information or sees Castleberry is asked to call police at 970-350-9603 or 970-350-9604, or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at 303-239-4211.