Playworks

Playworks helps kids to stay active and build valuable social and emotional skills through play.

  • Conflict Resolution
    Recess doesn’t have to be chaotic. At a better recess, kids acquire tools to work out disagreements and differences.
  • Leadership Skills
    When they’re playing amongst their peers, kids have a valuable opportunity to develop a sense of fairness, confidence, and communication.
  • Academic Success
    Kids who are engaged during recess are more likely to participate in class, which means better attendance and better grades

National Office

380 Washington Street
Oakland, CA 94607
T: 510.893.4180
F: 510.893.4378

Playworks is a 501(c)(3) organization.

https://www.playworks.org/

 