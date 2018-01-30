Playworks helps kids to stay active and build valuable social and emotional skills through play.
- Conflict Resolution
Recess doesn’t have to be chaotic. At a better recess, kids acquire tools to work out disagreements and differences.
- Leadership Skills
When they’re playing amongst their peers, kids have a valuable opportunity to develop a sense of fairness, confidence, and communication.
- Academic Success
Kids who are engaged during recess are more likely to participate in class, which means better attendance and better grades
National Office
380 Washington Street
Oakland, CA 94607
T: 510.893.4180
F: 510.893.4378
Playworks is a 501(c)(3) organization.