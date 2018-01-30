Mother of man who killed deputy warned investigators, tried to take his guns

New information released Tuesday about the man who killed a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy reports that court records indicate his mom, Susan Riehl, was concerned for her son’s safety and took his guns.

In early November, Matthew Riehl’s mother told investigators in Wyoming that she feared her son may be in danger because he stopped taking his medication.

She told police her son suffered from various mental health disorders.

Emails released to FOX31 by the University of Wyoming Police show that Riehl was demanding his mom return his guns last October.

Riehl got his guns back after threatening to sue his mom.

Matthew Riehl ambushed deputies on New Year’s Eve, killing Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Police records show Riehl purchased at least 11 guns from a gun store in Laramie, Wyoming from 2010 to 2013.