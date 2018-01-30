× Meet the author of the Maze Runner

The film adaptation of bestselling author James Dashner’s novel THE DEATH CURE was released on January 26th. and fans of the Maze Runner series are beyond excited to once again see their favorite characters come to life on the big screen. Dashner, 45, resides in Salt Lake City with his wife and four children. A former accountant, Dashner could not have had a more different job than the one he currently holds. Did numbers pave the way for future success? The career did allow for him to take care of his family, while also able to devote time to his true passion – writing. And in the Fall of 2009, his dream of being a published writer became a reality.

He will be appearing at The Alamo Drafthouse in conjunction with Tattered Cover on January 30th at 6:00PM. See here for more details.