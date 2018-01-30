Luke Bryan announces Denver stadium concert

DENVER — Luke Bryan will play at Mile High Stadium in August.

Bryan announced his What Makes You Country Tour XL, with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi and Morgan Wallen on Tuesday.

The country superstar will play Denver’s stadium on Aug. 4.

The singer announced the new stadium dates on Tuesday during a press conference at William Morris Entertainment. The new dates also include stadium stops in Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Toronto.

This is not the first time that Bryan will play Denver’s stadium.

His Kick The Dust Up Tour made a sold-out stop with Dustin Lynch, Thomas Rhett, Randy Houser and Florida Georgia Line at the stadium in 2015.

A complete list of dates can be found on Bryan’s website.