Galaxy Collection: Imagination to infinity…and beyond!

The advent of the Galaxy collection from Lorena Canals touches down as one of the great inspirations of the season: designs that allow young and old alike to give free rein to their imagination.

Washable rugs, cushions and wall hangings that are remarkable for their shape and originality.

The collection offers two designs of 100% cotton washable rugs paying homage to outer space: Milky Way and Universe. Standing out from the black background of each design are colourful details in the natural cotton colour that lend a touch of imaginative realism: from the spiral that traces out the shape of the Milky Way with the planets, Mars and Saturn, to meteorites, stars, a rocket… and not forgetting the moon!

They go beyond to make sure that all of their artisan made machine washable rugs, cushions and accessories are created with careful attention to detail and use only safe and non-toxic materials. But they go even one step beyond that. With The Sakula Project, founder Lorena Canals has committed to improving the lives of children in a remote area in Northern India, where education is not a given and going to school is considered a rare privilege.