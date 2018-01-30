Friend speaks out after father, son killed in wrong-way crash on I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- FOX31 is learning more about the victims who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-25 on Saturday.

“They can’t imagine how their lives will be without Miguel and Michael,” Jacqueline Jeske, a close friend and spokeswoman for the Ramirez family, said.

The Ramirez family is torn apart.

“They are a family of modest means but incredible generosity,” Jeske said.

Daughter, Selma Ramirez, is clinging to a picture from her recent Taekwondo match. It’s one of the last photos she’ll ever have with her father, Miguel and brother, Michael. Jeske spoke on Selma’s behalf on Tuesday morning.

“Selma is occupied with tasks that no 20-year-old should have to face. She’s planning a double memorial service for her father and her brother, while attending to her mother’s care and recovery,” Jeske said.

Jeske said Michael was a college-bound Junior. He was funny and very generous.

“He was the kind of young man who would loan another kid lunch money when he didn’t have it to spare.”

At 6 p.m. on Saturday night, the family had just picked up the mother, Maria, from work and were heading home on I-25.

That’s when Colorado State Patrol said 24-year-old Kimberly Roldan was driving South in the Northbound HOV lanes of I-25, near 70th Avenue.

Troopers say she slammed into the Ramirez’s car. Miguel and Michael were killed. Maria and Selma were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

KDVR talked to CDOT who told us there were barricades in place to keep drivers from going the wrong direction. Investigators believe the driver made an unusual, awkward turn off 70th Avenue onto an exit ramp, despite the warning signs.

That driver’s decision has shattered this family forever. Selma is now left to be the sole source of income and support for her mother.

“I am concerned that she won’t be able to manage their on-going expenses. She is still in significant physical pain herself as she struggles to process and understand this senseless loss,” Jeske said.

State Patrol said Roldan is facing two counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Troopers suspect alcohol was a factor in this crash. Investigators are waiting on blood-alcohol results.