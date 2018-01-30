Former Denver DJ who groped Taylor Swift lands new radio job

GREENWOOD, Miss. — A former Denver DJ who was found guilty of groping Taylor Swift has found a new radio job in Mississippi under a new name.

David Mueller, a former KYGO radio host who was found guilty of assault and battery by a Denver jury in August, has started a new job with Kix 92.7 FM in Greenwood, Mississippi under the name Stonewall Jackson.

Mueller was known as Jackson when he was on the air at KYGO.

Mueller said during the trail that he was unable to find another job after being fired by KYGO following the incident during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in 2013.

His new employer, Delta Radio CEO Larry Fuss, defended the decision to hire Mueller.

“I sat down with him face-to-face in Minneapolis before I offered him the job and talked to him about it,” Fuss told the New York Daily News.

“He’s either the world’s best liar, or he’s telling the truth,” Fuss said. “I tend to believe his version of the story and most people who have talked to him face-to-face do believe his version of the story.”

“I was roundly criticized in a Facebook group for offering Mueller a job, but regardless of what he may or may not have done, does he really deserve to be banned from radio for life? He recently lost his sister to cancer and also had to put his 94-year-old mother in a nursing facility, so the man deserves a break,” Fuss told Radio Ink, a radio trade publication.

Swift accused Mueller of inappropriately touching her following a meet-and-greet at Pepsi Center in 2013. Swift’s team complained to Mueller’s bosses about the groping. The complaints led to Mueller’s firing.

Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift in 2015 claiming that he lost his job because of the allegations. Less than a month later, Swift countersued and the case went to trial in Denver in August.

The jury found Mueller guilty and also found that Swift’s team did not illegally interfere with Mueller’s firing.

Swift was awarded $1 and vindication in the case.