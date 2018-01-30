Doggie daycare closing due to changing neighborhood, no refunds for customers who prepaid

DENVER – If you’ve been to Denver’s RiNo neighborhood, there’s a good chance it already looks different.

With construction happening on nearly every corner, the old warehouse district is now one of the hottest developments around.

“It went from a very industrial part of town to a very hip livable part of town,” Denver resident David Lopert said.

But, when it’s in with the new, it’s often out with the old. And that is the case for Mile High Mutts doggie daycare.

“After 16 great years, we are closing Mile High Mutts due to the changing nature of the neighborhood and all it’s current and future construction,” the company’s website states.

“It’s one of the last vestiges of the old RiNo area,” Lopert said.

Lopert has been bringing his two dogs, Bear and Mini, to Mile High Mutts for about five years. He says it’s sad to see it close.

“It used to be once a week we’d take them there,” he said. “They’d get all their energy worked out of them and the rest of the week they’d be pretty mellow.”

His dogs were such regulars, Lopert purchased about $400 worth of credit to use at the daycare in the future. The menu inside the daycare states “All packages never expire, are fully refundable and never get used unless your dog is here.”

“That’s part of the reason we went there,” he said.

Lopert says he understands the business’ decision to close, but he does not understand their decision to now rescind their refund policy.

“Our last day of business will be Friday February 23rd,” Mile High Mutts said in an email to customers. “Any packages will need to be used in that time.”

“I was shocked because their policy has always been they would give refunds and all credits never expire,” Lopert said.

According to the new policy, he will lose about $400 worth of credit he can’t use before the February 23rd deadline.

“[Mini] is recovering from ACL surgery and can’t play with other dogs for a few months,” he explained.

Lopert says he has tried to contact the daycare and the owner but has been unsuccessful in getting a refund for unused daycare.

“And it’s not just us. I would assume most people there have a credit balance and you multiply that against, I would guess, several hundred dogs. That’s thousands of dollars,” he said.

In a call with FOX31, owner Marcus Newell said he is trying to work with pet owners to find the best solution for each customer. Details beyond that were not immediately available. Newell says he will also be sending an updated email to customers explaining more about honoring store credits. He declined to speak on camera.

“It’s mainly about doing the right thing. You had this policy, you should honor it,” Lopert said.