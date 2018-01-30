Brighton police investigating death at local park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police are offering very limited information while handling a death investigation Tuesday.
A tweet posted by the department just before 3:00 p.m. indicated the investigation is taking place at Veteran’s Park at 199 West Bridge.
Authorities have not confirmed whether this is a homicide nor have they released the age, gender or identification of the victim.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
