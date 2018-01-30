Brighton police investigating death at local park

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton police are offering very limited information while handling a death investigation Tuesday.

A tweet posted by the department just before 3:00 p.m. indicated the investigation is taking place at Veteran’s Park at 199 West Bridge.

Authorities have not confirmed whether this is a homicide nor have they released the age, gender or identification of the victim.

We are currently handling a death investigation at Veteran’s Park, 199. W. Bridge. We ask that you stay out of the area. No other details currently available. #policeactivity — Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) January 30, 2018

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

FOX31 reporter Greg Nieto is at the scene and actively working to find more details. This article will be updated as the story evolves.