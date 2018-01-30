Temperatures to soar into 60s across Front Range ahead of chance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be abnormally warm on Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the 60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies thanks to a wave cloud most of the day and southwest winds increasing in the afternoon to 10-30 mph.

Mountain highs reach the mild 30s and 40s with wind speeds increasing rapidly above treeline at 30-70 mph. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy.

The first of numerous cold fronts arrives Wednesday and stalls into Thursday morning.

There will be snow accumulation mainly in the central and northern mountains near the Continental Divide and east, with 1-6 inches by Thursday night.

That cold front stalls in northern Colorado with 0-4 inches of accumulation between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Four inches are possible in Fort Collins, with 0-1 inch in Denver.

Friday will be dry across the Front Range with highs in the 40s. It will be windy in the mountains with the next round of snow loading up for Friday night.

It's going to be a snowy, cold weekend in Colorado. There will be 0-2 inches of snow in Denver on Saturday and Sunday, and it will be much colder on Sunday highs in the with teens and 20s.

The mountains are in for the best stretch this season so far. Snow is likely Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Big-time accumulation is possible in the central and northern mountains.

