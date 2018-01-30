FBI raids home of man indicted on fraud, counterfeit charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. ---A man face multiple charges after an FBI operation in Adams County. Federal vehicles lined Cuchara Street for hours. FBI agents were in and out of a home along the road all day, carrying boxes filled to the top.

Before FOX31 cameras arrived, a neighbor says she saw even more activity.

“There were flashing lights,” neighbor Paulette Nichols said. “There were basically militarized vehicles armored vehicles with people with guns out, big machine guns, it was crazy, it was kind of out of a scene from a movie and certainly nothing I would see on my block.”

Family members say Moises Ramirez Duenas lives in the raided house. Court paperwork shows Duenas was indicted on bank fraud and counterfeit charges. Another man, Hernan Mendoza, was on the same indictment. Mendoza appeared in court Tuesday afternoon along with 10 other men who all face similar charges.

It took hours for the FBI to finish its work inside the house.

Family members made their way back to house after the FBI left. A couple young men who live in the house say, the house is a mess and all of their electronics are gone.