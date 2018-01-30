25-year-old pleads guilty to killing his grandfather at Pueblo McDonald’s

CANON CITY, Colo. — A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that Zebulon Montgomery admitted Tuesday to shooting his grandfather, 62-year-old Kelly Ray Smith, in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Smith driving a vehicle in the parking lot with Montgomery as a passenger. The video shows Montgomery shoot Smith in the head as he pulled into a parking spot, causing the vehicle to lurch up the sidewalk and hit the building.

Montgomery remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bail.

Thom LeDoux, assistant district attorney, says a plea agreement calls for Montgomery to be sentenced to a prison term of between 16 and 32 years.

Montgomery is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.