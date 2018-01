DENVER — A water main break closed both directions of Sheridan Boulevard on Monday morning.

The break in the 12-inch main happened at West 41st Avenue, Denver Water said.

Officials got the water shut off, but Sheridan was closed between West 41st and West 44th Avenues.

There is no estimate for when the road would reopen, but it’s expected to be closed all day.

Customers on the east side of Sheridan are without service.

The cause of the break is under investigation.