Warm temperatures before next chance for snow

Denver will see a high temperature around 62 for Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon out of the west. The record high to beat on Tuesday is 71 degrees set in 1888.

Changes from our next storm system will start to move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop to the 40s with gusty winds and an increase in cloud cover. Snow showers will begin to move into Northern Colorado late Wednesday night and will reach the Denver area by early Thursday morning.

A few light snow showers will continue in the eastern mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains on Thursday before clearing out Thursday night.

This is not going to be a big storm for Colorado. The central eastern and northern mountains could pick up 1-4". Denver and the I-25 corridor have a chance to see no accumulation at all but could see up to 1 inch in some spots depending on where the heavier snow band ends up. The eastern plains will also see a range of no accumulation on the low end to 2 inches on the high end.

The image above is subject to change. This storm is still two days away and a lot can change between now and then but the main point is that it is not going to bring Colorado a lot of snow.

The biggest impact with this storm will be strong winds. Winds will gust 30-45mph Wednesday night through Thursday across the state.

Temperatures will cool to the low 40s on Thursday.

Colorado will dry out on Friday with highs in the mid 50s and sunny skies.

Our next chance for snow this week will arrive Saturday night into Sunday and looks like it will bring bigger impacts than our Wednesday/Thursday storm. Stay tuned this week for more details on next weekend's storm as it gets closer.

