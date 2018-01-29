Victim identified in Denver triple shooting, vigil held

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Colo -- Authorities have released the names of the two men shot and killed outside the Eritrean Community Event Center in Glendale.

According to the Denver medical examiner, the victims are 26-year-old Kendrick Shaw and 31-year-old Urocca Guyton.

The shooting also left a woman seriously injured. It happened near Monaco and Leetsdale Drive early Sunday morning. The family of Rocca Guyton told FOX31 they are heartbroken.

Happening Now - A prayer vigil is underway for Rocca Guyton, nicknamed freckles. He was shot and killed outside a community event center in #Glendale. Kendrick Shaw was also killed in the shooting. No arrests have been made. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/xrrbA6bmju — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) January 30, 2018

“He was a very good guy. His smile was contagious,” Jewel Cameron, Rocca’s brother, said.

“That’s Rocca there. Little Roc,” Janice Greenwood, Rocca’s mother, said. Greenwood said her son, nicknamed freckles, was her joy.

“Rocca would give, give, give. He would just do that and it didn’t matter if he knew you or not,” Greenwood said.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police say a group of people left a community event center off of Leetsdale Drive. An argument broke out in the parking lot. Then, there was the sound of rapid gunfire.

“That’s my baby though,” Greenwood said.

Before the shooting, a witness saw a man get out of his car and zero-in on the group of people. The family doesn’t know what sparked the fight, or if it was gang related.

Although Rocca’s brother remembers warning him.“I talked to my brother several times, stay away from this person and that person because all you got to do is know someone that’s un-liked and you could be the target,” Cameron said.

While nothing will bring their beloved brother, son and father back, this family doesn’t want anyone else to have to experience this type of pain.

“Stop all this foolishness. People going on and on going to this neighborhood and that neighborhood going and killing someone, for what?” Greenwood said.

The woman injured in the shooting remains in the hospital. If you have any information call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.