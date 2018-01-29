Telluride teams up with Vail Resorts to offer skiers access to Epic Pass

Skiers and snowboarders rejoiced Monday as Telluride announced they will be joining the Epic Pass which is offered by Vail Resorts.

The move doesn’t mean the resort is being purchased by the company, rather, they are just teaming up with them next season.

Vail Resorts is one of the largest ski resort operators in the country with places like Vail, Beaver Creek and Breckenridge.

One of their largest purchases was Whistler Blackcomb, just outside of Vancouver. The pass works at those resorts, too.

But now, they’re getting some competition.

The new Ikon Pass brings some of the largest resorts in the world together, including Winter Park, Copper Mountain and Aspen-Snowmass here in Colorado. And Wyoming offers Jackson Hole. In all, 23 resorts now part of the Ikon Pass.

Pricing hasn’t been announced for either for next season but you could spend anywhere between $5 and $800.

There’s also the Mountain Collective pass which brings some international resorts into the mix as well as those owned by Aspen Skiing Company.

That pass starts around $ 500 for the season.