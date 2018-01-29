How to view the Super Blue Blood Moon on Wednesday

For the first time since 1866, a Super Blue Blood Moon will be visible in North America.

A supermoon, blue moon, and blood moon will all be present at the same time and can be seen in Colorado Wednesday morning.

What is it?

A supermoon is when a full moon is closest in its orbit to Earth. It appears 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal.

A blue moon is the second full moon in a month and doesn’t actually appear blue.

A blood moon is the red tint the Earth’s shadow casts on the moon during a lunar eclipse. It is rare for all three of these to happen at the same time.

Eclipse Timing

The Super Blue Blood Moon will happen on the morning of Wednesday, January 31. The partial eclipse will begin here in Denver at 4:48 a.m. and will peak and become a total eclipse at 6:30 a.m. The event will end during moonset at 7:12 a.m. in Denver.

Best Places To View It

Alaska, Hawaii, and the west coast of the United States will be the best places to see the Super Blue Blood Moon. In these areas, the entire eclipse will be visible.

Weather Conditions

Colorado will have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday morning so it is possible clouds will obscure the view of the moon for many. These clouds are moving in ahead of our next storm system that will arrive late Wednesday night.