Silverthorne eyes a new downtown area

SUMMIT COUNTY — The town of Silverthorne is looking to give itself something it has never had before: a downtown area.

“Historically, Silverthorne has lacked a true downtown,” said Tim Fredregill, a Development Executive with Milinder White.

Milinder White, a developer based out of Arvada, is spearheading the project. Its mixed use master development plan is called ‘4th Street Crossing’.

“We’re offering a little bit for everybody,” Fredregill said.

The downtown site would be located on the west side of 4th Street in Silverthorne.

It will cost about $70 million and feature 50-60 residential units, a 200 stall shared use parking structure, a hotel, market hall, event center and plenty of storefront retail.

“We turned just 50 years old as a municipality last year and this project is setup to really establish the next 50 years plus in Silverthorne,” said Silverthorne Mayor Bruce Butler.

The town council supports the proposal and is currently awaiting a site plan.

