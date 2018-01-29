Rattlesnake Bites Recipe from Texas Roadhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Texas Roadhouse shows us how to make Rattlesnake Bites.

Ingredients

Step 1

3 large jalapenos, seeded and cut in half

1/2 large red pepper

2 cups Monterey jack cheese, shredded

Step 2

1 large egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 tablespoon flour

1 teaspoon Parmesan, grated

salt and pepper

Breader

1 1/2 cup bread crumbs, seasoned or unseasoned

Preparation

Wash jalapenos, cut in half, take out seeds, and dice fine

Wash red pepper and dice fine

Mix jalapenos and red peppers with shredded jack cheese until it forms a ball

Let set in refrigerator for at least 3 hours!

Form bite sized balls of the cheese mixture and set aside

Strep 2

In shallow bowl, mix flour, egg, Parmesan, milk, salt, and pepper to taste.

Place breadcrumbs in a separate mixing bowl.

Dip cheese balls in egg mixture and then in breadcrumbs, work coating onto the cheese ball evenly and place on a plate or tray

Place breaded cheese balls in freezer for 1/2 hour to set up

Take out of freezer and deep fry in hot oil until golden brown.

Serve immediately with Ranch Dressing or your favorite dipping sauce