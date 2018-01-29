The dating game has changed drastically over the last few years, so if you're tired of the hum drum dates you're getting online, maybe you should check out "The League" dating app, which is supposed to help choose people you really share your interests. Our single producer, Colleen, put it to the test with a date at Del Frisco's Grille.
Producer Colleen puts “The League” Dating App to the Test
-
Producer Colleen puts “The League” Dating App to the Test
-
Portable Beer Pong Table
-
‘Hater’ dating app matches with others who hate the same things
-
“Dating Sunday,” marks the year’s busiest day for online daters
-
Are You Being “Stashed” By Your Date?
-
-
Tinder Gold is a massive hit
-
Storm slows travelers at Denver International Airport
-
Adopt a Senior Pet Month
-
Tech Review: Infani Smart Baby Monitor
-
Student emails every Claudia at university after accidentally swiping left on Tinder
-
-
New Year Cold Weather Gear
-
Denver ranks 4 as best city for singles, dating
-
Community steps up to pay tribute to fallen deputy, donate to family