Producer Colleen puts “The League” Dating App to the Test

Posted 12:36 pm, January 29, 2018, by

The dating game has changed drastically over the last few years, so if you're tired of the hum drum dates you're getting online, maybe you should check out "The League" dating app, which is supposed to help choose people you really share your interests.  Our single producer, Colleen, put it to the test with a date at Del Frisco's Grille. 