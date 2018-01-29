One injured, 2 suspects arrested in Wheat Ridge motel shooting

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was injured after being shot at a motel early Monday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.
The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Best Interstate Inn near West 48th Avenue and Kipling Street, police said.
The man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. His name and age weren’t released.
Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. Their names and ages weren’t released.
Police are investigating what led to the shooting.
39.782222 -105.111049