One injured, 2 suspects arrested in Wheat Ridge motel shooting

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — One person was injured after being shot at a motel early Monday morning, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. at the Best Interstate Inn near West 48th Avenue and Kipling Street, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. His name and age weren’t released.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. Their names and ages weren’t released.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.