One dead in shooting at southwest Fort Collins apartment complex

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man was found shot to death in a parking lot late Sunday night, the Fort Collins Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Wakerobin Lane about 10:20 p.m. The man was found dead in an outdoor parking area of the Woodlands Apartments in the southwest part of the city.

The man’s name and age have not been released. Police do not believe there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 970-419-3273 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.