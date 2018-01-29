Nonprofit helps plan funeral for second deputy slain within a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – The same group that planned Douglas County Deputy Zach Parrish’s funeral is helping Adams County pay tribute to Deputy Heath Gumm.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation stepped up immediately and offered to help the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The non-profit group started in Colorado a year and a half ago and is designed to plan and provide the most respectful service to honor a fallen hero.

Foundation President and Aurora Police Department Captain Steve Redfearn said, “When officer goes down in the line of duty, doesn’t matter where it is, we are deeply affected. Our families are deeply affected because we know it could’ve been us. One of the things we’ve said and we’ve said it in here this week, we get one chance to this right and our goal is to be able as a group to come into whatever agency’s been affected By this tragedy and make sure are honoring their fallen officer.”

From planning to logistics to security and finances, this group of volunteers went to work right away.

Some have taken vacation time from their regular jobs to do this. Capt. Redfearn said, “Some are using vacation time from their agencies, they could be on a beach somewhere, but they’ve chose to use their time to come here to honor Deputy Gumm.”

No detail is overlooked. This group has people from 30 different agencies working together.

They are from law enforcement, emergency services, and from the civilian sector like funeral directors. Before they make any decision, a family liason is in contact with the family to make sure their wishes are met.

This is not an easy task. Some of these people are working 14 to16 hour days. But it is a labor of love.

Captain Redfearn said, “Our goal is for the family to see how important their loved one was. We have to make sure we are properly honoring our men and women of law enforcement, for us there’s no greater sacrifice.”

As far as what we can expect to see on Friday, Captain Redfearn says there will be similarities to Deputy Parrish’s funeral, like law enforcement traditions. But he also said each agency and each family is different, so their customs will be included as well.

For more information about the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation: http://cofallenhero.org/