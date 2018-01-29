Memorial grows for fallen Adams County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The memorial for fallen Adams County Sheriff's Deputy Heath Gumm is growing.

Monday, more people stopped by the patrol SUV outside the sheriff's substation to leave flowers and flags and write notes.

This includes seven-year-old Arianny Herrera, who's elementary school is near the Thornton area where Gumm was shot and killed last Wednesday. She wrote -- thank you for your support.

"I think that it’s cool that people come here and they see the car and they have something for him," Herrerra said.

"I don’t think she fully understands, but she understands enough that someone was hurt," said Herrerra's mother, Kayla Herrera. "She knows it’s someone who’s supposed to be out protecting the neighborhood where she goes to school."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office also released this Facebook posting, showing how Deputy Gumm got his nickname, Gumball.

The nickname Gumball comes from Deputy Gumm being close with another Deputy, Dustin Ball. They went through patrol training together in 2013.

Deputy Ball calls Heath Gumm, "One of the greatest men I’ve ever known."