FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement

WASHINGTON — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has told FBI staff he is stepping down effective Monday, sources said.

President Donald Trump, who had publicly criticized McCabe in recent months, learned about the departure Monday morning, a White House official said.

McCabe was eligible to retire in March, but with his accumulated leave, he is able to step down earlier.

McCabe became Trump’s acting director of the FBI in May when the president fired James Comey.

The president did not answer a reporter’s question at the White House about McCabe’s departure.