Fallen Adams County deputy’s funeral scheduled for Friday

DENVER — A Colorado sheriff’s office has announced plans for the funeral of a slain deputy.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that Deputy Heath Gumm’s funeral will be held on Friday at Flatirons Church at 11 a.m. in Lafayette. It’s unknown whether the service will be open to the public.

Gumm, who was 31, was shot and killed on Wednesday while responding to a call in a residential area about 8 miles north of downtown Denver.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Dreion Martise Dearing, who faces charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer and second-degree burglary. A judge gave prosecutors until Wednesday to formally file charges.

Gumm was married and had worked for the sheriff’s office since 2012.

His death came less than a month after 29-year-old Douglas County sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was fatally shot in suburban Denver.