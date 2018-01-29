Double murder worries neighbors as crime spikes in the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are questions and concerns about an event center where two people were killed over the weekend. Crime in the neighborhood has been on the rise and Denver police say they're doing the best to fight it.

The Eritrean Community in Colorado Event Center is off of Leetsdale and South Monaco Parkway.

People who live near the center say it's causing problems, and they are worried things will only get worse.

Bryan Stevens lives nearby and says, "It's just sad when you have children and wondering if there is going to be a stray bullet going through your house or is you kid going to get shot in his sleep. It's just crazy."

What happened Sunday morning stirred even more anxiety. Two people were shot and killed another injured at Eritrean, a former strip center people describe as a nightclub.

Janice Urbach also lives nearby and told us, "We're always concerned about safety of the neighborhood. We've seen a lot of police patrolling in the last monts which is excellent."

Denver police began saturating the neighborhood after what Council Member Mary Beth Susman describes as an uptick in crime in the area known as Washington Virginia Vale.

Susman said, "Well, I think there are things to be concerned about, But i don't see it as a trend. Now there has been an uptick in a neighborhood called Washington Virgina Vale. But it's thefts of items from cars and it has been burglary."

Susman describes what happened at the Eritrean as an unusual rare event.

We checked police records and found that in the past 10 months, police have been called to the Eritrean Community in Colorado Event Center eight times, including calls for everything from an assault, a disturbance, a narcotics violation and several noise complaints.

We attempted to reach Eritrean's Owners, but did not get answer.

For now, people in this neighborhood are hoping something's done to help make the neighborhood more quiet and safe.

Susman says police have told her they are hoping to have new information about the suspects in Tuesday's double murder.