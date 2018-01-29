Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Determinant Health is a way of life. It’s a recognition that each person has within them that capability to heal themselves, if only they allow the space for it to happen. It is a bottom-up approach – focusing on building strong foundations as a means to promote future health success; treating the root issues to dis-ease (the state of being unwell) in order to bring about true cure; recognizing that a person’s inner spirit requires as much attention and tenderness as their outer, physical body.

Doctor Kelsey Asplin has a great offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. Call 303-471-9355 now and you`ll get a free 15-minute consultation to learn more about naturopathic medicine and see if it`s a good fit for you.

Determinant Health is now operating out of the Whole Health Center in Highlands Ranch!