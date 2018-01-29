Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9 receives body armor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police Department’s K9, Tank, has received a bullet and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The vest was sponsored by an anonymous sponsor and embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, MA, whose mission is to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 and since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 2,700 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations at a cost of over $2.3 million.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates as well as K9s with expired vests are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for law enforcement K9 is $950.00 and each vest has an average weight of 4 to 5 lbs.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

You can make a donation on the charity’s website.