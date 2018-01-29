A few dry days, abnormally warm temperatures before snow later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few abnormally warm days before the next chance for snow in Colorado.

High temperatures will reach 56 on Monday in Denver, Boulder and Greeley. Highs stay cooler in Fort Collins at 50 degrees. Skies start sunny then turn partly cloudy.

The mountains can expect highs in the 20s, 30s and 40s on Monday with sun early before skies turn partly cloudy.

Wind speeds increase in the mountains on Tuesday and stay strong above treeline on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 30-70 mph.

A cold front with snow and wind hits northern Colorado on Wednesday night and then moves south into Denver by Thursday morning.

There's a chance of light snow accumulation for the Thursday morning rush hour across the Front Range along with falling temperatures.

The central and northern mountains could see 2-7 inches of snow by Thursday night with 1-4 inches across the Front Range.

Friday will be drier.

Snow could return to the mountains on Saturday and in Denver on Sunday.

