Victims ID'd in fatal wrong way I-25 crash

DENVER – An accident on the HOV lanes on Interstate 25, that closed both directions from 19th Street to US 36 Saturday night, remains under investigation.

The Colorado State Patrol said the three vehicles involved were a black 2006 Jeep, a 2005 Honda CRV and a 2005 gray Chevrolet.

The driver of the black 2006 Jeep, 24-year-old Kimberly Rodriguez Roldan, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She was driving south in the northbound lane when she crashed into two other vehicles.

The Honda CRV was carrying four total people in the vehicle. The driver, 47-year-old Miguel Ramirez Gutierrez, was pronounced deceased. A minor in the vehicle was also pronounced deceased. Two other passengers, Maria Muro Palacios and Selma Ramirez Muro, remain in the hospital with serious injuries.

Cesar Valenzuela was the sole occupant of the 2005 Chevrolet, and was uninjured.

Roldan is facing two charges of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault. Colorado State Patrol said that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.