Thousands of VTech travel mobiles recalled over injury hazard

VTech has issued recalls for two popular products.

The company has recalled thousands of Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles and Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles.

Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles are being recalled because the clamp that attaches the mobile to the crib can break, which may cause it to fall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The following model numbers have been recalled:

80-503000 (blue) and 80-503050 (pink)

According to the CPSC, the pink mobiles were exclusively sold through Amazon.

No injuries have been reported.

The company also recalled Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles because the ears can break off, which poses a choking hazard.

If you have the recalled units, contact VTech.