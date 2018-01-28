Temperatures warm up before Colorado’s next chance for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a breezy and mild Sunday across the Front Range. Winds have died down now that the sun has set and will stay calm overnight.

Monday will start off into the mid 20s in most spots with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be calmer than Sunday with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will stay partly cloudy for Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be the warmest day this week with high temperatures around 66 degrees expected in Denver. The record high to beat is 71 degrees set in 1888.

Big weather changes will start to move in on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s, winds will increase, and snow will move in late Wednesday night.

Snow showers will continue through the day on Thursday before clearing out early Friday morning. It is too far out to know what exact totals will be but computer models are showing a chance of some snow accumulation in Denver and the Front Range. We will keep you updated as it gets closer.

High temperatures will warm to the 50s Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

