Sunday offers more sunshine, warmer temperatures to end the weekend

As sunshine returns to the front range Sunday, highs will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, reaching the lower 50s in Denver. Expect a light breeze through the day, gusting from 15 to 20 miles per hour out of the west.

Mountain snow showers will continue through much of the day, especially along the central and northern mountain ranges. As snow comes to an end this evening, expect anywhere from 1-3″ of accumulated snow.

Our warming trend will continue through the start of the work week, with highs on Monday and Tuesday reaching the 50s, 60s and 70s across the state. Changes will start to creep into the area by Wednesday, as cloud cover increases and temperatures drop into the 40s.

Snow showers will start to develop late Wednesday into Thursday morning across the Denver metro area. Expect snow throughout the day on Thursday, lingering for some into the early morning hours on Friday. As we remain a few days out, specific snowfall accumulation forecasts still have yet to be determined, but a couple of inches look possible for the Denver area at this time.

Conditions will clear out as we head into the weekend, with sunshine returning to the state by Saturday. Highs will also drop to normal, reaching the 40s on Saturday.

