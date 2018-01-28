Investigators detail moments leading up to double fatal crash on I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A deadly crash in an HOV lane north of downtown Denver has left two people dead. Colorado State Patrol Investigators believe alcohol may be involved.

It happened around 6 p.mm Saturday when a wrong way driver barreled into oncoming traffic.

Colorado State Patrol troopers are telling us the driver somehow made her way onto the southbound HOV lanes at 70th Avenue.

That’s when she went straight into oncoming traffic. The early evening crash in the HOV lane of I 25 near 58th Ave slowed traffic for miles.

Emergency workers rushed in as calls went for help.

Here’s how troopers say the crash happened: A 24-year-old female was headed Southbound in the HOV LANE going the wrong way.

She crashed and lost control *after hitting a northbound car. That vehicle then hit another car. Three cars total were involved. Three people were hurt. Two were killed.

At the time HOV Lanes were designated for northbound traffic. Signs designate which direction traffic is flowing.

They go in different directions depending on the time of day.

Barricades and barrels shut off traffic to keep drivers from going in the wrong direction.

CDOT spokesperson Amy Ford says the signage usually works, and that, "It's (these crashes) something that typically is unusual, especially because of the barricades there. They are enough of a deterrent even for someone who might be impaired.”

CDOT says the barricades were intact.

So how did the wrong way driver head in the wrong direction?

Investigators believe an unusual awkward turn was made off of 70th Avenue straight into an exit ramp despite the warning signs.

Colorado State Trooper Sgt. Rob Madden said, “they would have had to made a maneuver, a turning maneuver that to the non-impaired driver - paying attention and actually giving it full thought - would have said this is not right."

To get onto the exit ramp in question, the driver would have had to make an awkward sharp turn and gone around barriers that try to keep people from heading in the wrong direction. Troopers suspect alcohol may be involved.

The female is now facing two charges of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault.

Investigators will now be checking to see if any businesses have video cameras that might help them figure exactly what happened.

The investigation continues.