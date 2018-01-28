Denver Bronco Von Miller takes home Pro Bowl MVP 2018 award

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller took home the Pro Bowl MVP 2018 defensive award Sunday while the Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker won the offensive MVP.

Von Miller’s strip-sack of Jared Goff as well as a fumble recovery with less than a minute on the clock clinched the win for the AFC. He finished with three tackles, including a sack and one pass deflection.

The Broncos failed to make the cut for the playoffs but Miller finished with double-digit sack totals for the fourth straight season and sixth time in his career.

The only time Miller failed to reach double-digit sacks since he was a first-round pick in 2011 was the 2013 campaign when he played just nine games.

There was one person who wasn’t thrilled with Miller’s win: Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson, who simply tweeted out “ROBBED.”