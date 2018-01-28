2 dead, 1 wounded after rapid-fire shooting in southeast Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two men are dead and a woman was in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Sunday outside a community center in Southeast Denver.

Witnesses reported hearing rapid gunfire as a crowd of people ran to a parking lot near Leetsdale and Monaco. No arrests had been made as of late Sunday.

Dozens of shots were fired just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday outside the “Eritrean Community In Colorado” event center near Leetsdale and Monaco. The center is located in former strip mall that is described by many as more of a nightclub.

“People start screaming,” a witness, who called 911, told FOX31. “We [saw] some person limping.”

Those who live near the crime scene said a rapid succession of gunfire could be heard for several seconds.

“Sounded like a string of firecrackers,” one neighbor said.

What started as an argument eventually spilled from the event center and into a parking lot, according to police. Gunfire left vehicle windows shattered.

One man was reported deceased at the scene. A second man was reported deceased at a hospital. A woman was listed in critical condition on Sunday.

Just before the shooting, man got out of a car wearing a hoodie and zeroed in on a group of people, according to an area business owner.

Neighbors said loud late-night parties at the establishment are common.

“It’s just boom, boom, boom until 3 or 4 in the morning,” a neighbor said. “It just rattles your windows.”

People with information that might help investigators should call Metro Denver CrimeStoppers. Callers can remain anonymous, according to CrimeStoppers.