1 person dead, 2 others transported in overnight shooting

DENVER – Police are actively investigating a shooting that killed one adult male, and sent two others to the hospital.

The shooting was reported early Sunday morning in the 6600 block of Leetsdale Drive, according to the police department.

UPDATE: Shooting in 6600 block Leetsdale Dr. — an adult male pronounced deceased; 2 other victims transported to hospital, conditions unknown. No suspect info. Leetsdale closed both directions from Monaco Pkwy to Oneida St. Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/VWWnF7NuVt — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2018

Leetsdale Drive remains closed between Monaco Parkway and Niagara Street.

Traffic update: Leetsdale Dr remains closed in both directions between Monaco Pkwy. & Niagara St. due to the ongoing homicide investigation in that block. Alternate route advised. No updates on investigation at this time. https://t.co/eFSKtYc67p — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 28, 2018

We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more information.