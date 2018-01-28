× 1 dead in Boulder County after crashing into light pole

BOULDER, Colo. – Boulder Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 6:17 a.m. on Sunday.

Police originally received a report of an SUV that had been driving erratically.

Shortly after that first call, multiple reports were called in of an SUV that had been in an accident involving a light pole on Table Mesa Drive at Moorhead Avenue.

The driver was found dead on scene, and is believed to be the sole person occupant of the car at the time of the incident.

“As of mid-morning, all westbound traffic on Table Mesa Drive is closed just west of the US Highway 36 (Boulder Turnpike) interchange. Eastbound Table Mesa Drive traffic is reduced to one lane at Moorhead Avenue. In addition, all northbound and southbound traffic on Moorhead Avenue is closed north of Table Mesa Drive,” officials state in a release.

These road closures are expected for several hours while officers continue their investigation.

The Boulder County Coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity once the next of kin have been notified.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333 or 911 if it is an emergency.