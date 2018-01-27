West Denver House transformed to make statement about rapid development

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - As Denver continues to grow, owners are destroying old homes and buildings to make room for new development.

In West Denver, one renter wanted to make sure his home, got the proper goodbye before its last day.

It started as a simple art project to paint the living room. Over time, the project grew in both size and meaning.

“About like a month in, we both kind of realized that this had potential to be something more than just a oh i’m painting your walls for fun,” artist Markus Puskar said.

For many neighborhoods in Denver, it's out with the old and in with the new. That narrative doesn't excuse the more than 100 year old house that sits at 1240 Newton Street.

“It’s been here since 1890 actually," Zach Scanlon who rents the house said. “It’s getting knocked down so this lot can be redeveloped.”

Zach Scanlon rents the house and he called his friend Markus Puskar who's an artist. For two months Puskar, painted the entire living room.

“To go from this, being this old broken down home into something that will make people second guess what’s being torn down,” Puskar said.

The finished product is more than a simple project. It turned into a detailed, extravagant, display of art. Even still, it's so much more than art. The art is now a mural with a message.

Puksar said, “Be conscious of the fact that this is one of many houses in this area that gets torn down.”

“The message I'd like to get out is that, everyone that lives in Denver just needs to be aware of the rapid expansion of the city,” Scanlon said.

It's not a message for or against all development in Denver, but a message to take a second look.

“To bring value to a space that is going to be destroyed, there’s something cool about that," Scanlon said.

Puskar said, “It’s cool to kind of like, give a little ya know memorial to this house and any other one that’s getting torn down.”

The house's fate is set, but the group of friends wanted to make sure it had the proper send off.

They invited people over on Saturday night to see the masterpiece.

We're told the owner will build an apartment or more modern home in the old house's place.