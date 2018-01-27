Thousands of VTech infant rattles recalled over choking hazard

VTech has issued a recall for roughly 280,000 Shake & Sing Elephant Rattles because the ears can break off, which poses a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, no injures have been reported.

“We have received 53,302 consumer complaints that the ears on the elephant rattle can break off, posing a choking hazard to young children,” VTech posted in a recall alert on its website.

Rattles with model number 80-184800 and UPC Code 3417761848005 are being recalled.

The units were sold from November 2015 through November 2017.

Customers can contact VTech for a refund or credit.