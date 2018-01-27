Thousands head to Denver’s Outdoor Retailer expo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Thousands of people from across the country and globe are in Denver to check out the newest outdoor recreation clothing and gear from more than 1,000 companies.

Outdoor Retailer is an industry expo that showcases that new products that will be available to the general public for the next recreation season.

“Having Outdoor Retailer in Colorado itself, is ultimately the dream we`ve always wanted,” said Eric Henderson, who’s with the ski company, Dynafit.

Henderson was showing one of Dynafit’s new ski boots that flexes. That makes them easier to walk in and climb uphill.

He was born in Boulder and knows how important skiing and all outdoor reaction activities are to Colorado’s economy.

In 2016, outdoor recreation and tourism accounted for nearly half a million jobs and almost $50 billion in spending.

“You see a lot of cool things,” said Scarpa’s Kim Miller, who’s also Boulder-born. “Things that are exciting. The idea that they`re aspirational, they`re inspirational.”

Almost every boot, backpack, piece of clothing and gadget at Outdoor Retailer can be used in Colorado.

And that’s something the state can bank on.