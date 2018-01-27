× Police investigating Colfax shooting that sends one to the hospital

DENVER – Denver police responded to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, outside of The Viking bar located on 4888 West Colfax Ave. in Denver.

The incident remains under investigation and an arrest has not been made, according to the police department.

Alert: 1 person transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound after shots were fired into the building at 4888 W Colfax. Incident remains under investigation. No arrest at this time. pic.twitter.com/HotobtiZA9 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 27, 2018

Fox31 is working to learn more and will update once more information becomes available.