Police investigating Colfax shooting that sends one to the hospital
DENVER – Denver police responded to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, outside of The Viking bar located on 4888 West Colfax Ave. in Denver.
The incident remains under investigation and an arrest has not been made, according to the police department.
