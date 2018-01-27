Man accused of trying to kill wife at Pueblo rest stop

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man early Saturday morning on attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly choked his wife and threatened to kill her with a knife.

Deputies responded to the rest area, located at mile marker 115 on northbound Interstate 25, at about 1 a.m. after a woman called to report her husband had hit and choked her and threatened her life.

The woman told deputies she and her husband, identified as William Jones, had been drinking and were stopped at the rest area when they began to argue.

The woman said Jones got angry and started choking her. She said she reached into the pocket of the door of the vehicle and pulled out a box cutter and swung it at Jones in an attempt to get him to stop.

She said Jones did let go of her but then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill her with it. She said Jones got out of the vehicle and that’s when she called for help. Before deputies could arrive, Jones got back in the vehicle and started choking her again.

When deputies arrived on scene, the woman was sitting in the vehicle, while Jones was outside the vehicle, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She was later transported to a Denver hospital for further treatment of her injuries.

Jones suffered a facial laceration when the woman swiped at him with the box cutter. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to Pueblo County Jail.

He was booked in to jail for attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, third-degree assault, domestic violence and a protection order violation.